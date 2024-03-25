Winfridah Mokaya Pledges Comprehensive Support as Judiciary's New Chief Registrar

During her swearing-in at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on March 25, 2024, Winfridah Mokaya, the newly appointed Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, committed to leveraging her extensive experience to bolster the judiciary's operations and effectiveness. Taking over from Anne Amadi, who retired in January after a decade of service, Mokaya, a former Judicial Service Commission registrar and magistrate, emphasized her strategic perspective and deep understanding of judiciary workings as key assets in her new role.

Strategic Initiatives and Priorities

Mokaya outlined her key priorities, including the implementation of the Sustaining Judiciary Transformation Blueprint across the judiciary, advocating for law reforms to bridge current gaps, and ensuring the judiciary's funding aligns with its critical role in society. She stressed the importance of considering innovative budgeting approaches that focus on unit costs, such as cost per judge or case, to make a compelling case for the judiciary's budget allocation. Her commitment to enhancing resource and assets management, along with streamlining the judiciary's policy to the results cycle, signifies a step towards more efficient and effective judiciary operations.

Engagement and Collaboration

Emphasizing the role of engagement and collaboration, Mokaya vowed to maintain an open-door policy with both internal and external stakeholders. This approach aims to foster a collaborative environment with entities such as the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, Kenya Judges Welfare Association, and the Kenya Judiciary Staff Association, among others. Mokaya's strategy reflects her intention to build a supportive and inclusive judiciary community, dedicated to delivering justice effectively and equitably.

Experience and Vision

With over 27 years of experience in the legal field, Mokaya's selection from seven candidates by the Judicial Service Commission underscores her qualifications and the trust placed in her capabilities. As the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, her responsibilities extend beyond budget and resource management to include overseeing the operations and administration of Human Resources within the judicial service and supervising support services. Her role is pivotal in ensuring the smooth functioning and administration of justice, making her vision and initiatives crucial for the judiciary's future.

As Winfridah Mokaya embarks on her tenure as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, her comprehensive strategy and focus on collaboration, innovation, and efficiency offer a promising direction for the judiciary. Her experience and commitment to enhancing the judiciary's operations and effectiveness are set to contribute significantly to its transformation and the broader pursuit of justice in Kenya.