Human Rights

Violent Land Eviction in Taita Taveta County Sparks Formal Inquiry

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Violent Land Eviction in Taita Taveta County Sparks Formal Inquiry

In a shocking turn of events, a violent land eviction in Voi, Taita Taveta County, has sparked a formal inquiry under the directive of Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome. The eviction, which has left more than 3,000 individuals without a roof over their heads, has drawn widespread criticism and condemnation from the public and political leaders alike.

Unsupervised Eviction Leads to Inquiry

Following the incident, Inspector General Koome has initiated an internal investigation to scrutinize the conduct of the eviction process. The aim is to determine who was responsible for the eviction and whether it was executed following proper protocols. If found culpable, those involved, or the commanding officers, could face significant legal repercussions.

In a swift response to the event, Koome has summoned the Coast Region police commanders, the Taita Taveta County Police Commander, and the Voi sub-county police commander to Nairobi for the investigation. This move signals a serious intent to hold to account those found to have participated in the demolition without the necessary authorizations.

Massive Displacement Causes Humanitarian Concerns

The eviction has had a severe impact on the local community. The affected families in the Msambweni area were compelled to spend the night in the open following the destruction of their homes. With little to no notice given, their lives were uprooted without the provision of alternative accommodation or compensation.

The eviction has been revealed to be a case of miscommunication or disregard for procedure among senior officials in Nairobi. The demolition plan had not been well-circulated or approved, leading to this crisis.

Political Leaders Condemn the Demolitions

Among those speaking out against the incident is Azimio leader Raila Odinga, who along with local leaders from Taita Taveta, has criticized the government. They perceive this as a policy of inflicting pain through evictions during critical times. Odinga has drawn attention to the fact that the operation involved police officers and a demolition team that obliterated multiple homes on a contested piece of land, thus culminating in a significant humanitarian issue.

Human Rights Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

