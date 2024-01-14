en English
Human Rights

Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
Urgent Call for Improved Support Systems for GBV Victims: A Discussion with Faith Odhiambo

In a recent discussion led by Vicky Rubadiri on CitizenWeekend, Faith Odhiambo, a staunch advocate for gender-based violence (GBV) victims, underscored the pressing need for bolstered guidance and support mechanisms for those affected by GBV. Odhiambo’s comments highlighted the fissures in the current system – glaring gaps that, unless promptly addressed, continue to hamper effective aid provision to GBV victims.

The Challenges of Survivors

Survivors often find themselves entangled in a complex web of legal and support networks, struggling to navigate their way towards the help they desperately need. The situation is further complicated by the societal stigma associated with GBV, creating a daunting hurdle for victims seeking justice.

Initiatives on the Horizon

The involvement of companies like X Corp in 2024 indicates a potential shift towards the establishment of initiatives or partnerships aimed at tackling GBV and improving survivor support infrastructure. The need for systemic changes to ensure that victims receive the help and justice they so rightly deserve is more pressing than ever.

Global Efforts to Combat GBV

Internationally, there is an increasing recognition of the urgency to address GBV. The Women Count programme implemented by the UN Women Europe and Central Asia Regional Office in Istanbul, Turkey aims to improve data production related to Violence Against Women (VAW). The programme seeks to strengthen national capacities for producing VAW data, which is crucial for assessing progress in gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Meanwhile, the annual campaign for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence encourages citizens worldwide to share their actions towards creating a world free of violence towards women. This initiative brings attention to the prevalence of online GBV and the lack of legal remedies and protection for victims.

However, GBV remains a persistent issue globally, with countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Pakistan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo grappling with high rates of violence against women and girls. In contrast, countries like Sweden, Denmark, Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands are lauded for their progressive attitudes towards gender equality and human rights.

Human Rights Kenya Society
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Human Rights

