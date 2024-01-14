Unclaimed Prize in Kenya: Winner Neglects Ksh.100,000 from Jipange Na Viusasa Promotion

A unique and perplexing incident unfurled in Nakuru, Kenya, when George, a fortunate winner of the Jipange Na Viusasa promotion, declined to claim his cash prize. On December 20, 2023, George bagged the Ksh.100,000 prize but has remained unresponsive to Viusasa’s attempts to engage him for over three weeks. Viusasa, having never encountered such an event, is now obligated to conduct a fresh draw for the unclaimed prize.

Unprecedented Occurrence in Viusasa’s History

Despite Viusasa’s multiple attempts at contacting George through phone calls and SMS, providing explicit instructions on how to authenticate the prize and receive it, George has remained silent. The standard protocol in such instances, as recommended by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), is to issue an ultimatum to the winner. This too was implemented, yet, George’s response was conspicuously absent. Consequently, as per the law, Viusasa is set to organize a new draw for the December 20th prize on January 15, 2024.

Overview of the Jipange Na Viusasa Promotion

The Jipange Na Viusasa promotion, launched on September 26, 2023, and concluded on December 31, 2023, witnessed a total of 96 daily winners, each receiving Ksh. 100,000, and 13 weekly winners of Ksh. 500,000 each. The grand prize of Ksh.3 million is awaiting its announcement in the same week. The promotion aimed to enhance the user experience for the customers of Viusasa.

Unclaimed Prize: A New Draw Beckons

As the situation stands, Viusasa is caught in a peculiar bind. The prize money, unclaimed by its rightful winner, now necessitates a fresh draw. This event is an industry first, a scenario where a winner has outrightly neglected to claim their winnings. It adds an unexpected twist to the narrative of Viusasa’s promotional event, and all eyes are now on the impending draw on January 15, 2024.