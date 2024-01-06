en English
Human Rights

Ubuntu Casuna Advocates for Greater Public Support for Inmates in Kenya

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
In the heart of Kisumu, Kenya, a local community-based organization, Ubuntu Casuna, is making strides in advocating for increased public support for individuals in correctional facilities. The organization recently made headlines when it provided aid to Kodiaga Maximum Prison, one of the largest maximum-security prisons in the region.

Ubuntu Casuna’s Advocacy and Efforts

Ubuntu Casuna’s commitment is seen not merely in words but in tangible actions. The organization’s recent donation to Kodiaga Prison comprised washing soap, toiletries, and stationery, essentials that many of us take for granted. These items were earmarked to support the prisoners’ educational programs, a nod towards the organization’s belief in rehabilitation and education as key stepping stones towards a more inclusive society.

(Read Also: Emergence of Spoken Word Poetry as a Cultural Force Among Kenya’s Youth)

A Six-Year Partnership

The collaboration between Ubuntu Casuna and Kodiaga Prison dates back six years. During this time, the organization has consistently offered free medical outreach services to the inmates, organized activities to show solidarity, and fostered a sense of community with the incarcerated. By doing so, they’ve sought to bridge the gap between society and those behind bars, reminding us of our shared humanity despite our different circumstances.

(Read Also: Kenyan Parents Grapple with Soaring School Costs Amid EduAfya Scheme Termination)

Impact and Acknowledgment

Rev. Patrick Olela, the Superintendent of Prisons and Chaplain at Kodiaga Prison, expressed his appreciation for Ubuntu Casuna’s unwavering support. He acknowledged the positive impact their efforts have on the government’s initiatives in correctional facilities. The act of acknowledging the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, irrespective of their past actions, is a testament to Ubuntu Casuna’s vision of a more compassionate society. Truphosa Atieno, the head of the CBO, emphasized the importance of community involvement in aiding prisoners, a sentiment that is central to the organization’s mission.

Human Rights Kenya Society
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Human Rights

