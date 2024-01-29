Uasin Gishu County and REREC Join Forces to Electrify Rural Kenya

Uasin Gishu County in Kenya has embarked on a path of development and sustainability, signing an agreement with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to amplify electricity access across the county. This understanding stands as a testament to the region's commitment to rural electrification and sustainable growth, with the blueprint to install 200 transformers within the span of a year, and a vision to bring over 90 percent of the county under the umbrella of electricity in five years.

Aligning with the Nguzo Kumi Agenda

Dr. Jonathan Chelilim, the Governor of Uasin Gishu County, emphasized the synchronization of this initiative with the county's Nguzo Kumi agenda, which has rural electrification as one of its key tenets. The initial phase of the program will breathe life into non-operational projects, including cool storage facilities for a variety of agricultural products, thereby boosting the county's agricultural sector and the livelihoods of its residents.

Collaborative Funding and Future Plans

Both Uasin Gishu County and REREC have pledged their financial support to the program, with the county setting aside Sh30 million, a sum that will be matched by REREC. Future phases of the project will extend the electric grid to rural homes, introducing alternative energy solutions and furthering the reach of sustainable development.

Impacts and Overseeing Committee

Dr. Rose Mkalama, CEO of REREC, outlined the organization's efforts in rural electrification across Kenya, highlighting the Matching Fund scheme—a collaboration with county governments and MPs. The project's anticipated broader impacts span improvements in healthcare, education, and agricultural productivity. A joint committee has been assembled to oversee the project's implementation, ensuring swift and steady progress towards the goal of full electricity access in Uasin Gishu County.