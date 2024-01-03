TV Host Anne Kiguta Resigns from K24 TV Amidst Editorial Disagreements

Renowned television host, Anne Kiguta, has stepped down from her role at K24 TV, a Kenyan television station owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The departure, which came into the public eye on December 7, 2020, was in actuality finalized on November 21, 2020, in the wake of mounting disagreements with the station’s top brass over editorial choices.

The Journey of Punchline

Kiguta had successfully launched her political show, Punchline, on K24 TV on July 21, 2019, and quickly gained acclaim for her adept interviewing skills. Her exit from the station is rooted in a ‘fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction’ that she felt the show was being directed towards, a direction that she argues is in contradiction with the Code of Conduct as per the Media Council of Kenya Act.

The Brewing Tensions

Kiguta’s issues with the K24 management were brought to light in October when an interview scheduled with Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, was suddenly called off by the Mediamax management, allegedly due to political considerations. Reports point towards David Murathe, the Vice-chairman of the Jubilee Party, as having a significant say in the station’s editorial decisions, including those about guest interviews.

Implications of the Resignation

As Kiguta moves on from K24 TV, questions loom about the future direction of the station’s editorial processes and the influence of political leaders over media outlets. The implications of such interventions on the freedom of the press and the sanctity of journalistic autonomy remain to be seen. Kiguta’s resignation underscores the challenges that journalists face in upholding the integrity of their profession amidst political and administrative pressures.