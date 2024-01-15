Turkana County in Kenya Reveals Sh534 Million Education Fund for Needy Students

The Kenyan county of Turkana has initiated an Education Fund for the 2023/2024 financial year, constituting an allocation of Sh534 million. This fund, set up under the Turkana County Education Fund Act (2023), is intended to assist needy students across the county. Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai announced the fund, outlining the allocation of resources. A significant 80% of the fund, or Sh427 million, has been committed to bursaries, with 12% (Sh64 million) going towards the Turkana County Scholarship Scheme, and 5% (Sh26 million) assigned to the Turkana County Loan Scheme for higher education students.

First Phase of Fund Distribution

In the initial phase of bursary distribution, cheques amounting to Sh191 million were distributed, benefitting 23,246 students in various educational institutions. Governor Lomorukai stressed the importance of transparency and non-political interference in the bursary allocation process. This scholarship program aims to support 100 secondary school students and those pursuing specialized skills in TVET and universities.

Plans for the Second Phase and Beyond

The second phase of fund disbursement is scheduled for April. The county also has plans to digitize the bursary allocation process, streamlining the distribution of funds. Deputy Governor Dr John Erus urged the youth to explore opportunities in TVETs, while County Commissioner Jacob Ouma issued a warning against the misappropriation of resources. He also directed an investigation into allegations of financial misconduct at Eldoret Technical Training Institute.

Appeal to School Heads and Announcement of Application Process

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar asked school heads to avoid sending students home due to unpaid fees, as it hampers their academic performance. Simultaneously, the application process for the scholarship scheme has been declared open, as announced by the County Executive for Education, Leah Audan.