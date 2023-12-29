TIFA Survey Reveals Kenyan Economic Woes and Optimism for 2024

A recent survey by market research firm TIFA has unfolded a stark portrait of Kenya’s economic condition in 2023. A staggering 81% of Kenyan citizens believe the country’s economic status has worsened compared to the preceding year. A mere 8% consider that the economy has improved, while 10% perceive no significant change, signifying their belief that the economy has remained stable.

Perceived Deterioration in Economic Well-being

According to the survey, 53% of Kenyans feel their personal economic situations have deteriorated since the takeover of power by the current administration. The same percentage of respondents also reported a heightened difficulty in securing a loan in 2023 compared to 2022. The primary cause attributed to this impediment was the stringent lending practices and other measures implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto.

(Read Also: Kenya’s Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023)

The Employment Conundrum

Moreover, 64% of Kenyan citizens perceive a decline in employment opportunities over the course of the year. This finding reflects the current employment crisis gripping the nation, with job opportunities seemingly dwindling. The report by TIFA paints a picture of a struggling economy, marked by hardship in securing loans and declining job prospects.

(Read Also: Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya)

Optimism Amidst Economic Challenges

Despite the grim economic outlook, 61% of Kenyans remain hopeful for 2024. These individuals express an optimism that the coming year will bring better circumstances if the current administration heeds their concerns. This sentiment demonstrates the resilience of the Kenyan populace and their hope for a more prosperous future.

The findings of this survey are significant as they not only reflect the public’s perception of economic well-being, but also have the potential to influence policy decisions and public discourse concerning Kenya’s financial and economic strategies moving forward.

Read More