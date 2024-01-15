en English
Kenya

Theuri vs Ombati: High-Stakes Battle for LSK’s JSC Male Representative

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
In a riveting contest for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK)’s male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), two seasoned legal professionals, Eric Theuri and Omwanza Ombati, are vying for the coveted position. The upcoming election on February 29 will determine who will succeed Macharia Njeru, whose term concludes in May.

Eric Theuri’s Reformation Agenda

The outgoing LSK president, Theuri, who had also emerged victorious in the 2022 LSK presidency election, is centring his campaign around comprehensive reforms. His mission includes reducing the daunting case backlogs, holding judges accountable for corruption, and implementing a no-adjournment policy to ensure the timely delivery of judgments. Theuri has also taken a firm stand against President William Ruto’s assaults on the judiciary, expressing his readiness to initiate legal action if Ruto’s comments are deemed to violate the constitution.

Omwanza Ombati’s Vision for Transparency

Ombati, on the other hand, is pushing to enhance the JSC’s transparency and develop policies that foster a conducive practice environment for lawyers. With two decades of experience in legal practice under his belt, Ombati is confident in his capacity to represent his colleagues on the JSC and improve its operations. Both Theuri and Ombati have officially submitted their nomination papers and are gearing up for the February 29 polls.

The forthcoming election will not only determine the new male representative to the JSC from the LSK but also set the course for the judiciary’s future. It is a pivotal moment for Kenya’s legal fraternity, with the outcome potentially influencing the pace and direction of judicial reforms and the overall efficiency of the court system.

Kenya Law
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

