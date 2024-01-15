The Mau Mau Road Project: A Battle Between Conservation and Politics

The Mau Mau Road, a picturesque 54-kilometer stretch running through the heart of the lush Aberdare Forest, has become a battleground. A proposed upgrade costing Sh4.4 billion has sparked a fierce standoff between conservationists and politicians, with the road’s environmental implications at the heart of the conflict.

Conservation Versus Infrastructure

Two members of the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, including the Community Fencing Manager, Adams Adams Mwangi, provided an eye-opening journey through the contested area. The Rhino Ark initiated a fencing project back in 1988, which has since morphed into the world’s longest conservation fence, an impressive near-400km barrier.

The trip exposed the rich biodiversity of the Aberdare ecosystem, brimming with wildlife such as elephants, buffalos, and bushbucks. However, the critically endangered Mountain Bongos remained elusive, symbolizing the fragile balance between human activities and the survival of precious species.

The Aberdare’s Wealth of Wildlife

The Aberdare ecosystem is home to a significant population of elephants, constituting nearly 10% of Kenya’s total. Their presence underlines the critical importance of this forest in sustaining the country’s wildlife heritage.

The Vital Role of Aberdare’s Grasslands and Landmarks

Our journey also spotlighted the importance of the Aberdare’s grasslands, a key component of the ecosystem that supports a variety of life. The journey was punctuated by spectacular landmarks, including the awe-inspiring Magura and Karuru Waterfalls, the historic Queen’s Cave, and the Geta Forest Station.

Opposition to the Mau Mau Road Project

Back in 2009, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) rejected the Mau Mau Road project, a decision backed by a chorus of wildlife and conservation organizations. They cited the adverse impacts on the forest, highlighting the need to balance infrastructure development with the preservation of our natural world.