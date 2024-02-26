The Fall of a Televangelist: Bishop Gakuyo and the Billion-Shilling Scheme

Imagine entrusting your hard-earned savings to a scheme that promises to multiply your investment, only to discover that the very foundation of these promises is built on deceit. This is the harrowing reality for tens of thousands of Kenyans who placed their trust, and their money, in the hands of Mwinjilisti David Kariuki Ngari, widely known as Gakuyo, and his company Ekeza. Between 2015 and 2018, Gakuyo is accused of siphoning off 1.5 billion shillings from unsuspecting members, a scandal that has not just shocked the nation but also raised serious questions about the oversight of investment schemes and the vulnerability of ordinary citizens in the face of such deceit.

Advertisment

The Accusations Unfold

In a tale that reads like a thriller, Gakuyo, a figure of significant influence owing to his status as a bishop and televangelist, finds himself at the center of a massive legal battle. Charged with conspiring to defraud the public of over 1 billion shillings through his Ekeza Sacco, Gakuyo faces 12 counts of fraud, linked to investments in real estate and money markets. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations painted a grim picture, revealing that over 50,000 victims had been duped by Gakuyo and his associated companies. The accusations against him include making false promises to investors about the lucrative nature of the investments being offered.

The Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

As the legal noose tightens around Gakuyo, the court has set his bail at Sh10 million, a sum that underscores the gravity of the charges against him. Despite denying all 12 counts of fraud, the court deemed it necessary for Gakuyo to surrender his passport, halting any potential plans to flee the country. The prosecution has flagged the significant public interest in this case, promising that more charges could be on the horizon as the investigation unfolds. Meanwhile, Gakuyo's defense team has been fervently arguing for reasonable bail terms, emphasizing their client's right to a fair trial.

A Wake-Up Call for Investors

This scandal serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with investment schemes that promise extraordinary returns. For the thousands who have lost their savings, the pain is not just financial but emotional, as they grapple with the betrayal of trust by a figure many looked up to. As the legal process progresses, the story of Gakuyo and Ekeza is more than a cautionary tale; it's a wakeup call for regulatory bodies to tighten the noose around investment schemes and protect the public from such egregious acts of fraud.

The unfolding saga of Bishop Gakuyo and the Ekeza scandal is a testament to the intricate dance between faith, trust, and the harsh realities of financial fraud. As this story develops, it will undoubtedly continue to shed light on the vulnerabilities and challenges facing investors in today's complex financial landscape.