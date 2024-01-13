en English
Disaster

Tana Delta Floods: Government Plans Resettlement for Over 190,000 Displaced

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
Severe flooding in the Tana Delta region has led to the displacement of over 190,000 individuals, sparking a humanitarian crisis. The calamity has brought to light the necessity of swift and sustainable resettlement measures to manage the aftermath of such disasters.

Unprecedented Displacement

The flooding has affected more than 38,390 households, translating to an estimated 191,800 individuals. The catastrophe has not only rendered these people homeless but also claimed the lives of eight individuals. Furthermore, it has led to the destruction of vital infrastructure, further compounding the plight of the victims.

Destruction of Livelihoods

Apart from the loss of homes, the floods have dealt a severe blow to the livelihoods of the residents. The deluge has destroyed approximately 13,315 acres of crops, a devastating loss for the agrarian community. With the loss of about 1,190 livestock, the economic implications are grave, pushing many into the abyss of poverty and uncertainty.

Governmental Response

In response to the crisis, Permanent Secretary (PS) Omollo announced that the government has committed to finding and purchasing land for the resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs). This initiative aims to provide a permanent solution to the victims’ current state of homelessness, while simultaneously alleviating their hardships. The government has commenced the distribution of food and medical supplies, with plans to rebuild homes and rehabilitate infrastructure underway.

The announcement by PS Omollo signifies that the government is taking active steps to address the situation, offering a glimmer of hope to the affected communities in the Tana Delta.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

