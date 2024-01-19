Systemic and Financial Barriers Hinder Top KCPE Students in Kenya

Two top-performing students from the recent Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations are facing significant hurdles in their educational journey. Despite their impressive academic records, the systemic and financial challenges inherent in the Kenyan education system threaten to stall their progress.

Systemic Challenges in the Competency-Based Curriculum

One of these students, despite their academic prowess, has been forced to enroll in grade 6 under Kenya's new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) system. This represents a considerable setback from the level they had already achieved, highlighting a critical flaw in the new curriculum system.

Financial Barriers to Education

The other student, despite demonstrating equal academic excellence, is grappling with a financial constraint that is all too common in Kenya. The student is struggling to gather enough funds for transportation to the assigned school and cannot afford the required school fees or uniform. Consequently, this student has been compelled to take on menial jobs in an attempt to raise the necessary funds.

Widespread Issues in the Kenyan Education System

These individual cases are not anomalies but rather, they typify a widespread issue within the Kenyan education system. Academic excellence does not necessarily guarantee access to further education due to a myriad of obstacles. Principals are requesting the State to release full capitation as they grapple with substantial pending bills. Despite the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu's assurance that the government is committed to providing Free Day Secondary Education grants per learner, the government owes learning institutions billions in arrears.

Moreover, Junior Secondary School (JSS) in Kenya faces many challenges, including staffing gaps, congestion, inadequate infrastructure, lack of funding, and insufficient teaching materials. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has admitted a shortage of teachers in JSS, with a requirement of 99,045 teachers against the current number of 56,928. The flawed implementation of JSS has led to disappointment among parents and learners, sparking a crisis in the education system.

These stories underscore the urgent need for reform in the Kenyan education system, to ensure that every student's academic journey is not hampered by systemic or financial barriers.