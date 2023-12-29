en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:15 am EST
Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

The year 2023 has proven to be challenging for a majority of Kenyans in terms of economic conditions and job prospects, according to a survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA). About 65% of the respondents believe that employment opportunities have diminished compared to 2022, indicating an overall pessimistic perception of the job market in the country.

Widespread Economic Pessimism

The survey revealed that 53% of Kenyans feel their economic situations have worsened under the current administration. A similar percentage also found it more difficult to secure loans in 2023 compared to the previous year, further pointing to perceived economic challenges. This sentiment was most pronounced in the regions of Nyanza and Nairobi, with 76% and 74% respectively expressing that the state of affairs had declined.

Moreover, 87% of respondents identified the cost of living as a major factor contributing to the perceived difficulties of the year. Other factors included worries about employment opportunities, challenges in accessing credit or loans, and concerns about the political climate.

(Read Also: TIFA Survey Reveals Kenyan Economic Woes and Optimism for 2024)

Employment Outlook in 2023

Specifically, on employment prospects, the survey showed that 64% of Kenyans perceived a decline in job opportunities in 2023, while only 16% thought the situation had improved. The negative sentiments were more pronounced in urban areas, particularly in Nairobi and the Nyanza region. In these regions, 80% and 75% of respondents, respectively, believed that 2023 was worse in terms of employment opportunities compared to the previous year.

(Read Also: Former Kenyan Tourism Secretary Balala and PS Implicated in 3.37B Ksh Corruption Scandal)

Loan Accessibility

On the issue of loan accessibility, 53% of Kenyans found it more difficult to obtain a loan in 2023 compared to 2022. In stark contrast, only 24% of respondents believed that loan prospects had improved in 2023, while 11% felt they were similar to 2022. This indicates a significant division in perceptions of loan accessibility, with a quarter of respondents expressing optimism about improved loan prospects, while the majority were concerned about a deterioration.

Despite these challenges, a glimmer of hope emerges as 61% of Kenyans remain optimistic about the prospects of 2024. This resilient spirit demonstrates the enduring belief in better fortunes and improved conditions in the coming year.

Read More

0
Business Economy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

By Ebenezer Mensah

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

By Wojciech Zylm

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertilise ...
@Business · 34 mins
Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertilise ...
heart comment 0
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024
Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations
Latest Headlines
World News
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
56 seconds
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
3 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
4 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
6 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
8 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
8 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
8 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
8 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
11 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
55 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app