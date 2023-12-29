Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

The year 2023 has proven to be challenging for a majority of Kenyans in terms of economic conditions and job prospects, according to a survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA). About 65% of the respondents believe that employment opportunities have diminished compared to 2022, indicating an overall pessimistic perception of the job market in the country.

Widespread Economic Pessimism

The survey revealed that 53% of Kenyans feel their economic situations have worsened under the current administration. A similar percentage also found it more difficult to secure loans in 2023 compared to the previous year, further pointing to perceived economic challenges. This sentiment was most pronounced in the regions of Nyanza and Nairobi, with 76% and 74% respectively expressing that the state of affairs had declined.

Moreover, 87% of respondents identified the cost of living as a major factor contributing to the perceived difficulties of the year. Other factors included worries about employment opportunities, challenges in accessing credit or loans, and concerns about the political climate.

Employment Outlook in 2023

Specifically, on employment prospects, the survey showed that 64% of Kenyans perceived a decline in job opportunities in 2023, while only 16% thought the situation had improved. The negative sentiments were more pronounced in urban areas, particularly in Nairobi and the Nyanza region. In these regions, 80% and 75% of respondents, respectively, believed that 2023 was worse in terms of employment opportunities compared to the previous year.

Loan Accessibility

On the issue of loan accessibility, 53% of Kenyans found it more difficult to obtain a loan in 2023 compared to 2022. In stark contrast, only 24% of respondents believed that loan prospects had improved in 2023, while 11% felt they were similar to 2022. This indicates a significant division in perceptions of loan accessibility, with a quarter of respondents expressing optimism about improved loan prospects, while the majority were concerned about a deterioration.

Despite these challenges, a glimmer of hope emerges as 61% of Kenyans remain optimistic about the prospects of 2024. This resilient spirit demonstrates the enduring belief in better fortunes and improved conditions in the coming year.

