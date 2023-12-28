Supreme Court of Kenya Upholds Removal of Judge Juma Chitembwe, Affirms Tribunal’s Misconduct Findings

In a firm affirmation of the judiciary’s commitment to uphold ethical standards and the integrity of judicial processes in Kenya, the Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by former High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe. The apex court upheld Chitembwe’s removal, substantiating the tribunal’s accusations of gross misconduct and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Chitembwe’s Appeal and Evidence Against Him

Chitembwe had contested the tribunal’s jurisdiction and its adherence to the doctrine of judicial independence. His appeal centered on the legality of electronic evidence used against him, which included audio and video recordings. These recordings, provided by relatives and acquaintances, allegedly showed Chitembwe soliciting money in cases he presided over. The former judge argued that these recordings violated his right to privacy and amounted to entrapment.

Supreme Court’s Decision

The Supreme Court, however, disagreed with Chitembwe’s assertions. The five-judge bench presided by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim noted that the recordings did not infringe on Chitembwe’s right to privacy and did not hinder the administration of justice. The court found that the evidence compellingly demonstrated Chitembwe’s actions were in breach of the Judicial Service Code of Conduct and Ethics Regulations 2020, constituting gross misconduct.

Tribunal’s Investigation and Findings

The tribunal investigating Chitembwe’s conduct was formed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and comprised respected legal and military professionals. It presented its findings to the current President William Ruto, who applauded the tribunal for its expeditious work. The Supreme Court’s ruling not only bolsters the tribunal’s findings but also underscores the judiciary’s unwavering resolve to maintain its integrity and ethical standards.