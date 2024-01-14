Severe Flooding Forces Closure of Kaplong-Kisii Road: KeNHA Advises Alternative Routes

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the immediate closure of the Kaplong-Kisii road, primarily due to severe flooding. The relentless downpours have escalated water levels above the Kipsonoi River Bridge, a crucial connector between Sotik and Chebilat. The unpredictable and dangerous conditions have made it imperative for motorists to seek alternative routes.

Adapting to the Unforeseen Weather

The unexpected rainfall has turned the usual bustling highway into a perilous route. In the interest of public safety, KeNHA has recommended the Kaplong – Sotik – Roret – Ikonge – Chebilat – Keroka route for commuters headed towards Chebilat and Keroka. Meanwhile, those traveling to Kisii are being directed towards the Kaplong – Sotik – Roret – Ikonge – Kisii route. This diversion is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents due to the current flooding situation.

Proactive Measures in the Face of Adversity

The closure of the Kaplong-Kisii road comes on the heels of warnings from the weatherman, predicting heavy rainfall and storms across Kenya. The forecast included isolated events in the highlands east of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, the south of the Rift Valley, and parts of the coastal strip. South-Eastern lowlands, and rainfall in Isiolo and Samburu Counties have also been signaled as areas of concern.

Countering Impact, Ensuring Safety

Responding to the widespread impact of the rains, the Nairobi County Government has sprung into action, deploying emergency response teams to Githogoro and Mukuru. These teams have been tasked with assessing and mitigating the damage caused by the deluge. The heavy rains have disrupted the usual rhythm of life, causing street flooding and forcing businesses to close their doors. More importantly, the relentless downpour has brought transportation to a standstill, with many roads rendered impassable.

In conclusion, the weather’s wrath has significantly affected the Kaplong-Kisii road, forcing its closure and prompting the implementation of alternative routes. As the country braces for more rainfall, the focus remains on safety and swift action to mitigate the effects of this natural calamity.