Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi to Challenge Supreme Court Ruling at East African Court

In a development that has resonated across the legal profession, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has declared his intent to contest a ruling from the Supreme Court barring him and his staff from presenting cases at the highest court. The high-profile lawyer has stated plans to file a petition with the East African Court of Justice, escalating the matter to a regional judicial level. This move comes in the wake of a ruling that has seen him and his team prohibited from making submissions to the Supreme Court, leading to a legal stir with potential implications for the judiciary system both nationally and within the East African jurisprudence.

A Controversial Ban

The Supreme Court's decision to bar Abdullahi, an action justified by what the judiciary has described as 'consistent distasteful remarks' made against the institution and its judges across various social media platforms, has drawn significant attention and debate. The renowned lawyer has publicly criticised the Supreme Court, labelling it a corrupt institution, and has firmly pledged to challenge the court's decision at the East African Court of Justice.

A Legal Redress

Abdullahi has disclosed his intention to seek legal redress against the Supreme Court at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania. In his public statements, he has accused the apex court of corruption and a failure to provide him with an opportunity to voice his opposition. Abdullahi has also asserted that the court's decision sets a precedent that is contrary to the Constitution.

Consequences and Criticisms

The Supreme Court's ban on Abdullahi and his law firm's employees from filing cases before it, a move justified by his public criticism of the court and its judges, has been met with varying reactions. Abdullahi himself has referred to the ban as 'a badge of honour,' citing this as the second instance in his 30-year law career that the courts have denied him an audience for speaking his mind. The decision has also been criticised by figures within the legal profession, who have described it as arbitrary, illegal, and irregular.