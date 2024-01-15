Scandal, Forgiveness, and Redemption: The Saga of DJ Mo, Size 8, and Margaret Wanyama

In a tumultuous turn of events, Kenyan gospel DJ Mo, born Sammy Muraya Junior, found himself in the midst of a scandal in October 2020. Accusations of an extramarital affair came to light, threatening his marriage to Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8. The revelations, which included intimate photos and private conversations, were leaked to tea master Edgar Obare, causing a ripple in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Unveiling the Scandal

The evidence, implicating DJ Mo in compromising positions with a woman named Margaret Wanyama, was overwhelming. These revelations led to DJ Mo’s departure from his role on NTV’s Sunday morning gospel program, a position he held dearly. Despite the damning evidence, DJ Mo vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence.

Repercussions and Redemption

In an act of love and forgiveness, Size 8 chose to stand by her husband amidst the turmoil. The couple chose to work on their union, seeking to rebuild the trust and love that had been tainted by the scandal.

A New Chapter for Margaret Wanyama

Meanwhile, Margaret Wanyama, the woman at the center of the scandal, took a different path. She retracted her statements and chose silence over further controversy. Life eventually took a positive turn for Margaret. She found love with American army soldier, Ziggy T. Cole, leading her to a new life in the United States. Transitioning into a hairstylist, she now shares glimpses of her American life on social media, expressing gratitude for her newfound blessings.