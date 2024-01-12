en English
Safaricom Dismisses Rumors of M-Pesa Data Sharing with KRA

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Safaricom Dismisses Rumors of M-Pesa Data Sharing with KRA

Esther Waititu, the Chief Finance Services Officer at Safaricom, has delivered a firm rebuttal to rumors suggesting an integration between M-Pesa and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). The rumors, circulating amidst a service disruption on a Tuesday in 2024, led to widespread speculation and concern among customers and the wider public. The fear was rooted in the belief that the downtime was due to Safaricom sharing user data with KRA for tax compliance purposes.

Safaricom’s Stance on Data Privacy

Waititu stressed that such data sharing is not taking place and gave assurances that user data remains private. Safaricom’s commitment to their customers’ data privacy was emphatically underlined by the Chief Finance Services Officer. The company made it clear that the M-Pesa service disruption was unrelated to any supposed collaboration with KRA.

The Role of Speculation in Service Downtime

The downtime experienced by M-Pesa users sparked speculation and concern, fanning the flames of the rumors. The interruption in service was quickly linked to a potential sharing of user data, a concern that Safaricom was quick to address. The company strived to assuage the fears of M-Pesa users and to preserve the trust in the mobile financial service, a service that has become almost indispensable in Kenya for a variety of transactions.

Restoring Trust Amidst the Rumors

The clarification provided by Waititu is aimed at alleviating the fears of M-Pesa users. By categorically dismissing the rumors, Safaricom hopes to maintain the trust that users place in the mobile financial service. The importance of this trust cannot be overstated, as M-Pesa is widely used in Kenya for a myriad of transactions, and its users need to be assured that their data is secure and private.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

