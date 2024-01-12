Safaricom Addresses M-Pesa Outage, Assures Customers of Data Safety Amid Rumors

Telecommunications titan Safaricom faced a service outage on its widely used mobile money service, M-Pesa, on Tuesday, starting from 11 am. The technical disruption resulted in delayed transactions, causing inconvenience for millions of users and raising concerns about data safety.

Reassuring Customers Amidst Outage

In response to the situation, Safaricom moved swiftly to reassure its customers. The company’s Chief Finance Services Officer, Esther Waititu, confirmed that despite the outage, customer data remained secure. She emphasized that there was no integration between M-Pesa and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) during the outage, dispelling circulating rumors. Waititu reassured customers that sharing customer data between the two entities is strictly prohibited under the Data Protection Act.

Dismissing Rumors and Ensuring Trust

Battling the tide of misinformation, Safaricom dismissed the rumors of integration between M-Pesa and KRA. The company reassured customers that such downtime is not anticipated in the future, underlining its commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of their systems. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) also flagged as fake news the allegations of their involvement in the M-Pesa downtime.

Service Resumption and Forward Stance

As the issues have been resolved, services are now running smoothly. Despite the lack of detailed information regarding the cause of the outage, its duration, and the measures taken to resolve it, Safaricom’s swift response has managed to quell the immediate concerns. The incident has highlighted the government’s reliance on M-Pesa for direct service payments and the need for robust technical infrastructure to ensure seamless transactions.