Sadia Hussein: A Beacon of Hope against FGM in Kenya

In the heartland of Tana River County, Kenya, Sadia Hussein, a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), has become a beacon of hope. Her harrowing personal experience with FGM and its complications during childbirth have propelled her into a life of activism, leading her to establish the Brighter Society Initiative.

Empowering Survivors

The Initiative's mission is multifaceted. It seeks to empower survivors of FGM, combat child marriage, and challenge sexual and gender-based violence. It's a fight against harmful practices deeply entrenched in the community, a struggle often justified by misinterpreting Islamic teachings.

Engaging the Community

Sadia's work goes beyond advocacy. It's about educating the villages on the rights of women, empowering survivors economically, and mentoring schoolgirls to resist early marriages and FGM. She has found allies in religious leaders such as Sheikh Abdullahi Haji Gado, who has been instrumental in clarifying that FGM is not a requirement of the Quran.

Impactful Outreach

The Brighter Society Initiative has already reached out to 500 survivors and has set its sights on assisting more. The effect of survivor-led movements like this has been profoundly felt in the region, with Unicef Kenya's Child Protection Specialist Jackson Onyando acknowledging a reduction in FGM prevalence in Tana River County. The collaboration with religious leaders has also catalyzed a shift in societal norms, leading to the declaration of four villages in Tana River County as FGM-free.

However, the fight against FGM is far from over. Despite progress in Tana River County, some counties in northern Kenya still grapple with high rates of FGM. More troubling is the trend Onyando highlights of medical professionals conducting FGM, particularly in Kisii, a blatant violation of their ethical protocols.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there is a tangible sense of optimism about ending FGM in Kenya. The relentless work of individuals like Sadia Hussein, backed by the powerful influence of religious leaders and the resilience of survivors, is gradually reshaping societal attitudes and practices.