Ruaraka Housing Estate Ltd Refutes Secrecy Claims Amid Shareholder Unrest

Ruaraka Housing Estate Limited has publicly countered allegations of operational secrecy following a controversial expose. Chairman Albert Waweru Miare addressed concerns about financial instability, misappropriation of savings, and lack of transparency, asserting the company's robust financial health despite economic challenges.

Shareholder Concerns and Company's Defense

Amidst growing unease, some shareholders, primarily retired and serving police officers, have accused the company's management of malpractices including unauthorized property sales and withholding dividends.

The focus of the dispute is a developed land parcel behind Safari Park Hotel, featuring 31 bungalows and a business complex. In response, Waweru emphasized the company's communication efforts and the strategic sale of the bungalows to fund the construction of the Safari Business Arcade, projecting significant returns by June.

Waweru refuted claims of uninformed shareholders, highlighting the annual general meeting notices and the company's transparency. He pointed out the shareholders' responsibility to stay informed through provided channels. The contention also involves the Kenya Police Sacco's role, with accusations of transferring members' savings to the investment entity without consent. Waweru defended the Sacco, clarifying the regulatory adherence in managing investments separately.

Legal Battle Looms

The situation is leading to a potential legal showdown, with over 2,000 shareholders demanding transparency and a halt in the company's transactions. A court hearing scheduled for March 11, 2024, will see founder Sacco members seeking justice, including a full disclosure of the membership register.

This legal action underscores the deepening rift between the company's management and its shareholders, setting the stage for a contentious battle over governance and accountability.