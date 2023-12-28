en English
Education

Rethinking Education: Bridging the Skills Gap in the Employment Sector

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
Rethinking Education: Bridging the Skills Gap in the Employment Sector

Skills gap and labor shortages have become synonymous with the employment sector, with employers being confronted with the unenviable task of hiring underqualified or overqualified candidates due to the dearth of suitable applicants. A recent study conducted by FKE, ADMI & Nexford University has brought this critical issue into sharp focus, prompting an urgent call for academic institutions to align their curricula with the evolving demands of the global job market.

Identifying the Skills Gap

The report identifies significant skills gaps across a range of fields, including information technology, finance, business management, engineering, transportation, distribution, logistics, and legal professions. These domains typically demand an undergraduate degree complemented by technical and vocational education and training (TVET). The glaring disparity between the skills of recent graduates and the prerequisites of employers is becoming a mounting concern. This situation is further compounded by the multitude of young individuals who complete their secondary education with no clear pathways to further training or gainful employment.

Education in Crisis

In Kenya, the problem is particularly acute. A sizeable percentage of students who fail to achieve the necessary grades for university entry are left stranded, devoid of guidance or support. The salient argument put forth is the pressing need to equip all young individuals with competitive skills, viable both in the local and global job markets. The government, in its capacity, is concentrating its efforts on creating overseas employment opportunities, with an ambitious vision to significantly boost foreign remittances.

Bridging the Gap

The ball is now in the court of colleges, which are being urged to discard outdated teaching materials and collaborate closely with employers. The aim is to develop curricula that are in tune with the times and can effectively equip students with the skills demanded by the industry. Such collaboration could potentially include the provision of practical training through attachments, internships, and apprenticeship programs. The Head of Partnerships at the Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI), who authored the article, strongly advocates for a joint effort to bridge the gap between academic training and professional requirements, thereby enhancing the employability of graduates.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

