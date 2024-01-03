PWDs in Nakuru County Call for Waiver of Assessment Fee: A Cry for Equity

In Nakuru County, Kenya, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are urging the government to remove the assessment fee required for registration with the National Council for Persons Living with Disabilities (NCPWD). The current fee, set at Sh700, is a financial hurdle that many, especially families with multiple PWDs, find insurmountable.

Finances: The Unseen Barrier

Para Volley Chairman, George Otieno, drew attention to the financial strain that families with PWDs bear. This pressure is not just from the fee itself but also from the transportation costs required to bring PWDs, particularly those with severe disabilities, for assessment. The economic burden imposed on these families is substantial, complicating their ability to afford basic necessities alongside the assessment fee.

The Call for Government-led Sensitization Forums

Otieno underscored the importance of government-led sensitization forums. These platforms would serve to educate PWDs about the benefits of registration, empowering them with the necessary information. He suggested that such forums could also act as a conduit for PWDs to provide feedback and learn about opportunities for registration and joining PWD organizations.

Decentralizing Assessment Services

Further, Otieno recommended decentralizing the assessment services to make them more accessible at the grassroots level. A mass assessment event, organized through local area chiefs, is set to occur at the Nakuru County level 5 hospital. This assessment, focusing on individuals with severe mental and physical disabilities, aims to aid the government in budgeting appropriately for the needs of PWDs.

In conclusion, PWDs in Nakuru County confront a series of financial and accessibility hurdles in their pursuit of registration with the NCPWD. With the call for fee waivers, decentralization of services, and government-led forums, it is hoped that these barriers will soon be overcome, paving the way for more inclusive and equitable treatment for PWDs.