en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

PWDs in Nakuru County Call for Waiver of Assessment Fee: A Cry for Equity

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
PWDs in Nakuru County Call for Waiver of Assessment Fee: A Cry for Equity

In Nakuru County, Kenya, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are urging the government to remove the assessment fee required for registration with the National Council for Persons Living with Disabilities (NCPWD). The current fee, set at Sh700, is a financial hurdle that many, especially families with multiple PWDs, find insurmountable.

Finances: The Unseen Barrier

Para Volley Chairman, George Otieno, drew attention to the financial strain that families with PWDs bear. This pressure is not just from the fee itself but also from the transportation costs required to bring PWDs, particularly those with severe disabilities, for assessment. The economic burden imposed on these families is substantial, complicating their ability to afford basic necessities alongside the assessment fee.

The Call for Government-led Sensitization Forums

Otieno underscored the importance of government-led sensitization forums. These platforms would serve to educate PWDs about the benefits of registration, empowering them with the necessary information. He suggested that such forums could also act as a conduit for PWDs to provide feedback and learn about opportunities for registration and joining PWD organizations.

Decentralizing Assessment Services

Further, Otieno recommended decentralizing the assessment services to make them more accessible at the grassroots level. A mass assessment event, organized through local area chiefs, is set to occur at the Nakuru County level 5 hospital. This assessment, focusing on individuals with severe mental and physical disabilities, aims to aid the government in budgeting appropriately for the needs of PWDs.

In conclusion, PWDs in Nakuru County confront a series of financial and accessibility hurdles in their pursuit of registration with the NCPWD. With the call for fee waivers, decentralization of services, and government-led forums, it is hoped that these barriers will soon be overcome, paving the way for more inclusive and equitable treatment for PWDs.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
28 mins ago
Aden Duale Dismisses Possibility of Female Chief Kadhi
In a controversial stance, Aden Duale, the Member of Parliament for Garissa Township, has publically rejected the idea of a woman serving as Chief Kadhi, a position charged with presiding over various Islamic legal matters. This perspective was vocalized in response to the incumbent Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Muhdhar, who had expressed a willingness to consider
Aden Duale Dismisses Possibility of Female Chief Kadhi
Audit Unveils Successes and Challenges of Kenya's Climate Smart Agriculture Project
2 hours ago
Audit Unveils Successes and Challenges of Kenya's Climate Smart Agriculture Project
Asembo Bay's Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service
2 hours ago
Asembo Bay's Historic Pier Springs Back to Life with New Waterbus Service
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
1 hour ago
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
2 hours ago
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
2 hours ago
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
33 seconds
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
34 seconds
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
46 seconds
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
46 seconds
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
58 seconds
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
1 min
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
1 min
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
32 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
45 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app