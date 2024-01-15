PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya

In a bold move towards tax transparency, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has released new guidelines for the implementation of bilateral country-by-country reporting (CbCR) exchange relationships. The guidelines form part of the global CbCR Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) framework. This framework is a significant stride towards facilitating information exchange and transparency between tax authorities worldwide.

A New Era of Tax Compliance

Under this new framework, multinational enterprises (MNEs) with a consolidated group revenue of Sh95 billion or more are obligated to comply with the principles and guidelines of CbCR. The objective is to ensure that large global companies are not involved in profit shifting and tax evasion practices, thereby ensuring fair business operations across multiple countries.

Kenya’s Active Participation

Kenya, a significant player in the CbCR MCAA framework, has established 69 active bilateral exchange relationships with other jurisdictions. This is in line with the country’s commitment to foster openness and cooperation in tax matters. Furthermore, the Finance Act of 2022 mandates Kenyan-based members of MNEs to submit a CbCR in Kenya by the last day of the 12th month after the end of the group’s financial year.

Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya

In related news, Square Pharmaceuticals, a Bangladeshi multinational company, is making strides in expanding its footprint in East Africa, specifically in Kenya. The company began commercial production at its Kenyan plant in 2024, setting an ambitious target of achieving $1.5 million in revenue in its first year, with plans to triple this figure in the following year. The plant, which has created over 100 jobs and currently employs 38 skilled Bangladeshis, is on track to double its product manufacture in the near future.

With an 85% import-dependent drug market, Kenya is in dire need of more local products. Square Pharmaceuticals has been granted permission to sell its entire production locally. Additionally, the company is planning to apply for regional market export approval after March of the following year. The East African regional market for generic drugs is predicted to evolve into a $3.2 billion market by 2028, with Kenya poised to be the largest market and manufacturer in the region.