en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya

In a bold move towards tax transparency, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has released new guidelines for the implementation of bilateral country-by-country reporting (CbCR) exchange relationships. The guidelines form part of the global CbCR Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) framework. This framework is a significant stride towards facilitating information exchange and transparency between tax authorities worldwide.

A New Era of Tax Compliance

Under this new framework, multinational enterprises (MNEs) with a consolidated group revenue of Sh95 billion or more are obligated to comply with the principles and guidelines of CbCR. The objective is to ensure that large global companies are not involved in profit shifting and tax evasion practices, thereby ensuring fair business operations across multiple countries.

Kenya’s Active Participation

Kenya, a significant player in the CbCR MCAA framework, has established 69 active bilateral exchange relationships with other jurisdictions. This is in line with the country’s commitment to foster openness and cooperation in tax matters. Furthermore, the Finance Act of 2022 mandates Kenyan-based members of MNEs to submit a CbCR in Kenya by the last day of the 12th month after the end of the group’s financial year.

Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya

In related news, Square Pharmaceuticals, a Bangladeshi multinational company, is making strides in expanding its footprint in East Africa, specifically in Kenya. The company began commercial production at its Kenyan plant in 2024, setting an ambitious target of achieving $1.5 million in revenue in its first year, with plans to triple this figure in the following year. The plant, which has created over 100 jobs and currently employs 38 skilled Bangladeshis, is on track to double its product manufacture in the near future.

With an 85% import-dependent drug market, Kenya is in dire need of more local products. Square Pharmaceuticals has been granted permission to sell its entire production locally. Additionally, the company is planning to apply for regional market export approval after March of the following year. The East African regional market for generic drugs is predicted to evolve into a $3.2 billion market by 2028, with Kenya poised to be the largest market and manufacturer in the region.

0
Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Vicor Corp. Stock Slips Slightly; Agree Realty Maintains Moderate Buy Rating
In a recent turn of events, Vicor Corp., a prominent entity in the Technology sector, witnessed a minor slump in its stock price on January 12, 2024. The stock opened the day at $38.96 and closed slightly lower at $38.73. This represents a marginal 1.01% decline from the previous day. Stock Performance and Predictions The
Vicor Corp. Stock Slips Slightly; Agree Realty Maintains Moderate Buy Rating
Tsai Capital's Growth Equity Strategy Triumphs: Significant Gains and Strong Stock Picks
2 mins ago
Tsai Capital's Growth Equity Strategy Triumphs: Significant Gains and Strong Stock Picks
Ghana's SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme
2 mins ago
Ghana's SSNIT Increases Efforts to Enroll Self-Employed Workers in Pension Scheme
QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience
1 min ago
QLED TV Discounts: A New Era of Home Theater Experience
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
1 min ago
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
Google Workspace Expands Interoperability to Poly Studio Devices
1 min ago
Google Workspace Expands Interoperability to Poly Studio Devices
Latest Headlines
World News
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 seconds
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
31 seconds
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
35 seconds
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
1 min
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
1 min
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
1 min
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
1 min
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
1 min
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 seconds
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
9 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
28 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
51 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app