PSRA's Game-Changing Directive: Private Security Firms in Kenya Must Comply with Minimum Wage or Face License Revocation

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) of Kenya has issued a game-changing directive, reshaping the landscape of the private security industry. All private security firms have been mandated to submit a written guarantee within seven days, promising to comply with the minimum wage of 30,000 shillings for private security guards. This directive, a decisive move towards fair remuneration, was effectively communicated through a letter from the PSRA Chief Executive Officer and Director General, Fazul Mohamed, on January 29, 2024.

A Seven-Day Ultimatum

The directive outlines a seven-day deadline for private security firms to sign and submit their legal commitment towards honouring the stipulated minimum wage. Companies that fail to adhere to this directive face severe consequences, including the potential revocation of their licenses. The ultimatum, while stringent, underscores the PSRA's commitment to ensuring that all private security guards are compensated fairly and in accordance with regulatory standards.

A Milestone for Worker Rights

The implementation of the minimum wage for private security guards is a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of these workers. For years, private security guards have endured low wages, with a majority earning a mere 15,000 shillings. This directive is a victory for the workers, a testament to the relentless advocacy by organizations such as the Professional Association of Licensed Private Security Services Providers of Kenya (PALSAK).

Implications for the Private Security Industry

While the directive is a welcome change for the workers, private security companies now face the challenge of adjusting to the financial implications. However, the PSRA maintains that compliance with the legal notice will bolster the financial profile of security companies in the long run. This is a pivotal moment for the private security industry in Kenya, calling for an urgent transformation in their payroll systems, and setting a precedent for fair wage practices.

In conclusion, the PSRA's directive, a triumph for worker rights, is a clear signal to other industries. It serves as a reminder that every worker deserves a fair wage, and it is the responsibility of both regulatory authorities and employers to ensure this. The ripple effects of this directive will be far-reaching, potentially shaping Kenya's labor market and setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.