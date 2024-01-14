en English
Kenya

President Ruto’s Infrastructure Initiatives Promise Economic Growth in Nakuru and Nyandarua

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
President Ruto’s Infrastructure Initiatives Promise Economic Growth in Nakuru and Nyandarua

President William Ruto’s recent visit to Nakuru and Nyandarua counties has fostered significant development strides. He launched and inspected various road projects, reflecting his administration’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth.

Addressing Long-Standing Infrastructure Concerns

Among the key projects initiated by the president is the upgrading of the Kiambiriria-Kuresoi-Chepsir road. This development, a long-standing concern for both the residents and local businesses, is now set to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and bolster economic activities in the region. The president’s focus on these projects demonstrates his determination to fulfill the promises of development and improved infrastructure, central to his administration’s goals.

Fostering Economic and Social Development

The President’s initiatives extend beyond road projects. He inaugurated the Bondeni Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County, aiming to create employment opportunities for the youth and build ten thousand houses in the county. This project not only provides affordable housing but also ensures economic stability for the youth, thus enhancing living standards.

Attracting Foreign Direct Investment

President Ruto’s initiatives include attracting foreign direct investment to stimulate industrial growth and increase exports. The issuing of licenses to six companies investing a total of KSh30 billion promises the creation of over 3,000 jobs. The President also emphasized the importance of green industrialization and reducing the cost of power in the Naivasha Special Economic Zone, highlighting his administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

