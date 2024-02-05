PPARB Annuls Nema's Sh100 Million Contract, Cites Procurement Irregularities

In a significant development, the Public Procurement and Administrative Review Board (PPARB) has annulled a Sh100 million contract that the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) had awarded to Agile Business Solutions. The contract in question was for the development of an environmental information management system. The annulment came in the wake of a complaint lodged by Green Com Enterprise Solutions, another bidder in the procurement process.

Disregard for Appeals Window

PPARB found that Nema had violated a key regulatory norm requiring respect for the two-week appeals window. It emerged that Nema had signed the contract with Agile Business Solutions on January 17, 2024, even though it had been notified of an appeal by Green Com on January 15. Nema's explanation that an intern had misplaced the relevant documents until January 22 did not find favour with the PPARB.

Controversy Over Higher Bid

Although Green Com had submitted a lower bid of Sh88 million, it was disqualified. The reason cited was its failure to meet mandatory technical evaluation requirements. This led to Nema being challenged for awarding the contract at a higher price to Agile without a satisfactory justification.

Repercussions of PPARB's Decision

In its decision dated January 30, PPARB has directed Nema to re-initiate the procurement process. This time, however, the environmental authority is expected to strictly adhere to the established legal guidelines. The entire episode underscores the importance of transparency and fairness in public procurement, given the large amounts of public money involved.