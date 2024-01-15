en English
International Relations

Police Canine Unit Bolsters Security for Non-Aligned Movement Summit

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Amid the glistening dawn of January 15, 2024, the Police Canine Unit undertook the grave responsibility of safeguarding the Serena Conference Center in Uganda, a significant venue for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit. This international organization, representing states that have chosen to remain independent and not formally align with any major power bloc, is a pivotal platform for global diplomacy and cooperation. The summit, known for congregating state leaders and delegates from member countries, is a hotbed for discussions on political, economic, and social issues pertaining to these nations.

The Necessity of Enhanced Security

In the grand scheme of international events, security is of paramount importance. The inclusion of the Police Canine Unit to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the premises underpins this urgency. These dogs, trained relentlessly to detect a myriad of threats, including explosives and narcotics, are instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of the venue and all its participants.

Security Measures and Cooperation

The Uganda Police Spokesman Fred Enanga announced an extensive list of security measures for the upcoming NAM G77+CHINA Summits. These measures encompass airport security, marine security, convoy management, access controls, close protection, aerial surveillance, crime prevention, public order management, and counter-terror tactics. The summits are expected to attract over 4000 foreign and local delegates, including significant world leaders, making these precautions imperative. Enanga urged all delegates to cooperate with security teams and report any suspicious activity promptly.

No Specific Threats but Preparedness is Key

Despite there being no specific threats directed towards the Summit, the police and organizers are working hand in glove to ensure the most appropriate safety and policing plan. This move is a testament to their commitment to preemptively tackle any potential security challenges. Such vigilance is the bedrock of smooth conduct at a high-stakes international event like the NAM summit.

International Relations
Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

