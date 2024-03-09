Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Boosts Migori Widows with Ksh.4M on International Women's Day 2024

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, on a sunny day at Rongo Showground, Migori County, turned International Women's Day 2024 into a beacon of hope for numerous widow groups by distributing cheques worth Ksh.4 million. This monumental event, graced by First Ladies Dr. Agnes Ochilo of Migori and Alamitu Jattani of Marsabit, aimed to empower these women through the establishment of fishponds, enhancing their economic independence and societal contribution.

Empowering Women Economically

Under the theme 'Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress', Pastor Rigathi emphasized the critical role of economic empowerment in transforming the lives of women, especially those in marginalized areas. She highlighted the significance of supporting each other in overcoming stereotypes and societal challenges. The initiative promises not just financial support but also a message of unity and mutual growth among women.

Community and Leadership Support

Commendations came from various quarters, including First Lady Dr. Ochilo who appreciated the focus on widows, often overlooked in societal empowerment programs. Deputy Governor Joseph Mahiri and First Lady Jattani echoed the need for educational and societal reforms, including combating Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a practice still prevalent in some communities. Their statements resonated with the day's theme, underlining the importance of collective action in fostering change.

Pathway to Sustainable Development

The event also served as a platform for encouraging women to lead the way in societal transformation. Migori Women Representative Fatuma Mohammed's call to 'pave the way' for each other encapsulates the spirit of collective progress that the event aimed to inspire. The initiative by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, through the support of the office of the spouse of the Deputy President, outlines a blueprint for sustainable development by focusing on the empowerment of women, one of the key pillars of societal growth.

This International Women's Day event in Migori County not only celebrated the achievements of women but also laid down a marker for future efforts in women's empowerment. It stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the importance of investing in women as a cornerstone for societal progress. As the beneficiaries embark on their journey towards economic independence, the ripple effects of this initiative are bound to be felt across the county and beyond, setting a precedent for similar efforts nationwide.