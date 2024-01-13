Nyamira Court in Kenya Lauded for Swift Handling of Child-Related Cases

In Kenya, the Nyamira Court has been lauded for its innovative approach to handling child-related cases. The Court’s collaboration with a range of stakeholders has led to swift and effective justice for children involved in legal matters. The key to this success lies in the establishment of children’s protection units at all police stations in the county, a strategy that ensures rapid investigations and offers a safe space for children to provide statements without fear or intimidation.

Easing the Path to Justice

Nyamira Resident Magistrate Benaya Okongo has emphasized the positive impact of this approach. The children’s department has been particularly effective in offering quick turnaround reports for children involved in court cases, whether they are plaintiffs or defendants. This collaboration is essential to preserving the well-being of children while their legal proceedings are ongoing. Furthermore, non-governmental organizations have been applauded for providing safe havens for children awaiting trial.

Aiding Children at Police Stations

Billy Adera, Nyamira South Sub County Children Officer, recognizes the intimidation children often face at police stations. The child protection units are designed to counter this by offering a more friendly environment. In addition, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) provides free legal representation for children, ensuring that court proceedings continue without interruption.

Reducing the Court Caseload

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has introduced an alternative process for children’s cases, known as diversion. This process aims to resolve certain cases outside of court, thereby reducing the caseload. However, this strategy does not extend to severe offenses like capital crimes and sexual offenses. These measures were discussed during the recent Nyamira Children Court Users Committee meeting.