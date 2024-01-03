Nine Kenyans Named Among the Most Influential Africans of 2023

The year 2023 has been a remarkable one for Kenya, as nine of its citizens have been named among the most influential Africans. The New African Magazine, a leading voice in African narrative, has recognized these individuals for their substantial contributions across various sectors, notably politics, sports, and environmental advocacy.

President Ruto: A Climate Change Advocate

Kenya’s President William Ruto tops the list, gaining recognition for his relentless pursuit of climate change initiatives. His efforts to secure $23 billion of green funding and his influential declarations on new global taxes have not only elevated his position in African politics but also made him a key figure in the global climate change discourse.

Despite facing criticism at home, President Ruto’s persistent dedication to environmental concerns has made him an emblem of climate change advocacy in Africa.

Kenyan Athletes: Record Breakers

World record holders and renowned athletes, Faith Kipyegon and Kelvin Kiptum, were also celebrated for their groundbreaking achievements in athletics. Kipyegon, the first woman to claim a double in 1,500m and 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships, and Kiptum, the first man to run a marathon in under two hours and one minute, have both brought pride and honor to Kenya with their record-breaking performances.

Other Distinguished Kenyans

Other influential Kenyans featured in the list include Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi, celebrity chef Ali Mandhry, filmmaker Wanuri Kaihiu, and historian Chao Maina. Each of these individuals has shaped their respective sectors and played a significant role in Kenya’s development and global presence.

The recognition of these nine Kenyans underscores the country’s leadership and influence in continental affairs. It also highlights the importance of acknowledging and supporting those who are making substantial contributions to Africa’s development and global presence. As Kenya continues to produce influential figures, the world watches with great anticipation to see what the future holds for this vibrant nation.