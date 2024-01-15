en English
Business

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
NewsTrendsKE Joins Forces with APO Group to Diversify Content Offering

Kenya’s fast-growing corporate blog, NewsTrendsKE, has announced a strategic partnership with global content distribution service, APO Group. The collaboration is projected to significantly expand the range and reach of news available to the Kenyan audience. NewsTrendsKE, renowned for its top-tier reporting on business, technology, and lifestyle topics, views this partnership as a means to enhance its content offerings, thus further establishing its stronghold in the Kenyan market.

Seizing Opportunity for Expansion

Dan Mbugua, Founder and Editor of NewsTrendsKE, expressed his excitement at this development. The partnership aligns with APO Group’s expansion strategy across Africa, providing clients with a wider selection of news content. It is a mutually beneficial agreement that will allow NewsTrendsKE to offer a broader spectrum of news, aiding APO Group’s expansion objectives.

A Win-Win Collaboration

Having worked with notable clients such as Safaricom, OPPO, realme, Showmax, and CFAOMotors, NewsTrendsKE is a recognized force in the Kenyan media landscape. The collaboration with APO Group is anticipated to bolster the blog’s reputation and reach. This partnership presents an opportunity for both entities to create a powerful synergy, enhancing their content distribution while tapping into new audiences.

Impact on the Kenyan Media Landscape

As a rapidly expanding media outlet, NewsTrendsKE’s alliance with APO Group is likely to have significant implications for the Kenyan media landscape. By offering diverse and high-quality content, the blog stands to attract a larger readership, strengthening its foothold in the Kenyan market. For APO Group, the partnership provides an avenue to further its presence in Africa, in line with its expansion strategy.

Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

