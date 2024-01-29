In the bustling city of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, an international conference has recently taken center stage, shining a spotlight on the far-reaching impact of neocolonialism on the development of African and Eurasian nations. The event, orchestrated by the Africa Initiative Association and a key component of the Burkina-Russia partnership, intricately dissected the economic, cultural, and social influences of neocolonialism, paying special attention to its effects in Burkina Faso.

Experts Weigh In On Neocolonialism

Among the distinguished experts in attendance were Soumaïla Ayo Azenwo and Professor DA B. Leon who navigated through themes such as the preservation of African cultural values and the counteraction against neocolonial influences. Dr. Hyacinthe Ouédraogo offered a scathing critique of the economic impacts of neocolonialism while Dr. DV SURJIK extolled Russia's self-sufficient economy and its solid partnerships. In a similar vein, Adama Amadé Siguiré and Dr. Boukary Nebié examined the political and cultural aftermath of foreign policy imposition and the dire need for policies rooted in African realities.

Kakuma's Journey Towards Better Waste Management

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Kakuma, Turkana County, Kenya, the town is in the process of appointing a Municipality Manager following its recent upgrade to Municipality status. This announcement was made during a town cleaning and sanitization initiative, a move aimed at bolstering public health and safety via improved waste management. The local populace, alongside business owners, are being urged to uphold proper waste disposal practices.

Embracing Integrated Waste Management

The cleanup event, championed by both local and international organizations, forms part of a larger effort to establish an integrated waste management infrastructure capable of serving both local and refugee communities. Key figures participated in the event, reinforcing the pivotal role of community involvement in environmental upkeep.