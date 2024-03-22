National Bank of Kenya Assures Customers Amid Speculation of Potential Sale by KCB Group

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has moved to reassure its customers amidst speculations of a potential sale by the KCB Group. In a brief statement released on Wednesday morning, NBK emphasized that its operations remain unaffected, with all branches open for business as usual.

Assurance Amid Uncertainty

Despite reports suggesting a possible sale of NBK by KCB Group, NBK sought to quell concerns by affirming its continued functionality and commitment to serving its customers. The bank's assertion comes amid ongoing efforts by KCB Group to address challenges inherited from the acquisition five years ago, including capital constraints and non-performing loans.

KCB's Struggles and Future Plans

KCB Group's acquisition of NBK has faced hurdles, with the subsidiary grappling with various issues. Reports indicating KCB's intention to sell NBK have surfaced, with the industry regulator, the Central Bank of Kenya, reportedly notified of the proposed deal. The upcoming announcement of KCB Group's full-year 2023 financial results is anticipated to shed further light on the future of NBK, which remains the group's only non-performing subsidiary.

Financial Performance and Impact on KCB Group

The decline in KCB Group's Profit After Tax in the first half of 2023, attributed partly to a loss of KES 3.8 billion in NBK, underscores the challenges faced by the banking group. Factors such as increased loan loss provisions have contributed to this decline, emphasizing the need for strategic measures to address financial setbacks.

Conclusion

Amidst uncertainties surrounding the potential sale of NBK by KCB Group, NBK's commitment to maintaining operational stability serves to reassure its customers and stakeholders. As KCB Group prepares to unveil its financial results, the fate of NBK and the broader implications for the banking sector will likely become clearer, shaping the future landscape of Kenya's banking industry.