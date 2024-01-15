en English
Kenya

Naseeb Jnr Returns to Kenya: Mama Dangote Reveals Details

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Naseeb Jnr Returns to Kenya: Mama Dangote Reveals Details

After much speculation and whirlwind of rumors regarding his location, Naseeb Jnr, the son of Tanasha Donna and grandson of Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Mama Dangote, has been confirmed to be back in Kenya with his mother. The air of mystery surrounding Naseeb Jnr’s whereabouts was cleared by Mama Dangote herself in a recent interview with Wasafi TV.

Return to Kenya: The End of an Era

Naseeb Jnr’s return to Kenya was precipitated by the conclusion of Tanasha’s work commitments in Tanzania, as revealed by Mama Dangote. This shift has laid to rest the speculations about Naseeb Jnr’s permanent move to Tanzania.

A Seamless Transition in Education

Addressing the concerns about Naseeb Jnr’s education, Mama Dangote clarified that the school he was enrolled in Tanzania has branches in Kenya. This school network ensures an uninterrupted academic journey for Naseeb Jnr, allowing him to continue his education without any significant disruption, despite the change in geographical location.

Family Ties and Future Relocations

Mama Dangote expressed her longing to be closer to her grandchildren, hinting at a potential move in the future. However, she prudently acknowledged the constraining factor of age, which might delay any immediate plans of relocation on her part. The glimpse into the family dynamics and future plans has further piqued the interest of their followers, who continue to follow this intriguing family narrative.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

