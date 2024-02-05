Nakuru County Government Initiates Construction of Gender-Based Violence Rescue Centre

Kenya's Nakuru County Government has initiated the construction of a Sh90 million Gender-Based Violence (GBV) rescue centre in Gilgil Constituency, marking a significant step forward in the region's efforts to combat gender violence. The centre, the first of its kind in the county and the second in the country following a similar facility in Makueni County, aims to provide shelter and support to GBV victims, including those previously living in precarious conditions such as on the streets.

Not an Encouragement but a Refuge

Stellah Mwaura, the Chief Officer for Youth Gender and Sports, emphasized that the facility is not an encouragement for GBV but a refuge for genuine cases. The centre will implement strict vetting to avoid misuse as a source of free accommodation. Included in the centre's first phase are a hostel, multipurpose rooms, and counselling cubicles.

Creating a Comprehensive Database

The project is seen as a critical part of the county's strategy to create a comprehensive database of GBV incidents to facilitate better government response and intervention. Mwaura highlighted the rise in GBV cases among men, the types of violence against women and children, and the violence's exacerbation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Plans and Community Involvement

The county plans to establish GBV rescue centres in all 11 constituencies, providing shelter, counselling, and skill-building for income generation. The county also urges community-based organisations and humanitarian agencies to establish private rescue centres, especially in violence-prone rural areas, given the lack of current facilities often forces victims to stay in police stations or with police officers. This situation underscores the necessity for these dedicated centres.