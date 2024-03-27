Nairobi Securities Exchange Records Record Turnover Amidst Market Resurgence

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) made headlines on Monday, March 25, 2024, as it recorded its highest single-day turnover of the year, totaling Ksh 3 billion, with a trading volume of 141 million shares. This significant milestone underscores a resurgence in the Kenyan stock market, marking a remarkable turnaround from the challenges faced in previous years.

Resurgence in Kenyan Stock Market

The surge in turnover at the NSE reflects a broader trend of resurgence in the Kenyan stock market, which has emerged as the world's best-performing stock market in 2024. Notably, the market has experienced an upswing of approximately 40% in US Dollar returns, signaling renewed investor confidence and optimism.

This resurgence marks a stark contrast to the downturn witnessed in 2023 when the Kenyan stock market recorded a loss of 40%. The recent positive momentum can be attributed to several factors, including the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling, which has appreciated by 22% since January 25. Additionally, successful eurobond issues, debt buybacks, and a substantial injection of $684.7 million from the International Monetary Fund have bolstered the nation's foreign reserves, contributing to market stability and confidence.

Sector Performance and Investor Interest

The banking sector has emerged as a standout performer in driving the market's resurgence, supported by some of the world's highest dividend yields. Investor interest in telco stocks, particularly Safaricom, has also contributed to the market's momentum. The combined strength of these sectors has contributed to the overall positive performance of the NSE.

Resumption of Investment by BlackRock

In a significant development, media reports on Tuesday indicated that BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management, has resumed investing in the Nairobi Securities Exchange after a four-year hiatus from African stock markets. This move underscores growing confidence in the Kenyan market and reflects positively on its future prospects.

As the Kenyan stock market continues to experience an upward trajectory, investors and stakeholders alike are optimistic about its resilience and potential for sustained growth. The record turnover at the NSE serves as a testament to the market's resurgence and its position as a key player in the global financial landscape.