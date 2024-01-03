en English
Business

Nairobi Securities Exchange: A Potential Rebound in Sight Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
As 2024 dawns, all eyes are on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), predicted to bounce back from a challenging 2023. The NSE, which saw a significant depletion of investor wealth last year, particularly with the Safaricom stock, is expected to rebound, buoyed by potential rate cuts in the U.S., improved forex availability in Kenya, and a possible MSCI review that could lure foreign investors back.

Persistent Economic Challenges

Despite these promising indicators, a note of caution persists due to lingering economic issues. The weak shilling, an uncertain outlook on emerging markets, and expensive credit continue to pose a challenge. Consequently, bonds, with their perceived safety, may find favor with risk-averse investors. The Central Bank of Kenya’s base rate hike is expected to keep government security rates high, adding to the appeal.

Banking Stocks and Unit Trusts: Potential Beneficiaries

Banking stocks could reap the benefits of high interest rates. Additionally, unit trusts linked to Treasury bills and bank deposits may witness increased returns. However, this potential silver lining has a cloud. The real estate sector may continue to grapple with high loan costs, stringent credit standards, and a dip in consumer spending power, which could suppress rental yields and house sales.

Corporate Governance and Infrastructure Development

In a parallel development, Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority is set to scrutinize corporate governance reporting templates and evaluation methods for all its issuers. This move aims to ensure sustained relevance in the financial landscape and augment accuracy in line with international standards. Meanwhile, the Nairobi Expressway toll rates have seen an increase, with motorists now being asked to pay nearly double the previous charges. The revised rates, ranging from Sh170 to Sh500 at different stations along the route, are intended to support infrastructure development and maintenance.

Business Economy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

