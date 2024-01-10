en English
Kenya

Nairobi Governor Demands EACC Investigation into Employment Corruption Allegations

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Nairobi Governor Demands EACC Investigation into Employment Corruption Allegations

In an earnest plea for transparency and accountability, Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe into allegations of corruption tainting the county’s employment process. Sakaja’s call for investigation, made on January 3, comes in response to unsettling reports of job seekers being duped into paying bribes under the false promise of securing county government jobs.

Demanding Justice for Victims

The governor painted a grim picture of the situation, emphasizing the impact of such corrupt practices on an already burdened populace grappling with unemployment and economic hardship. Sakaja revealed that countless Kenyans have fallen prey to these scams, losing money and remaining jobless, their dreams of employment cruelly snuffed out.

Calling for a Thorough Investigation

Sakaja has petitioned the EACC for a thorough and impartial investigation into the corruption claims. He is hopeful that such an inquiry will shed light on the culprits, leading to their prosecution and potentially serving as a deterrent against future corruption. The governor’s call for an investigation reaffirms Nairobi County’s commitment to fair employment practices, transparency, and accountability, especially in the face of corruption issues affecting City Hall.

Envisioning a Merit-based Employment System

At the heart of Sakaja’s plea is his vision for a merit-based system of county employment, free from financial malpractice and extortion. By involving the EACC, Sakaja aims to halt further deceitful activities, thereby shielding innocent Kenyans from exploitation. His move comes on the heels of the EACC raising concerns about revenue loopholes in Nairobi County and other counties. Sakaja’s determined stand against corruption sends a clear message: corruption has no place in Nairobi’s employment process, and every Kenyan deserves a fair shot at employment.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

