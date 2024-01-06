en English
Disaster

Nairobi Floods: Child Swept Away, County Responds

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Nairobi Floods: Child Swept Away, County Responds

The streets of Kibera, Nairobi transformed into rivulets as a result of the heavy downpour on Friday evening. In an unfortunate incident, a child was swept away by the raging floods. The child’s loss, along with the significant property damage, are the grim reminders of the rainfall’s aftermath. The Nairobi County Disaster Management and Coordination team, helmed by Chief Officer Bramwell Simiyu, has taken charge of the situation.

(Read Also: Kenya’s National Treasury Allocates 10 Billion Shillings for Educational Bursaries)

Nairobi County’s Response

The floodwaters have receded in most areas, but the lingering effects are still palpable. The county has been quick to respond, offering psychosocial support to affected individuals while also conducting tracing and rescue operations. The team’s immediate focus is on the severely affected regions of Githogoro and Mukuru, where additional resources are being mobilized.

Assessing the Impact

Assessments are underway to ascertain the extent of the damage, the number of households impacted, and the additional needs arising from the incident. The team is not just focusing on the visible damage but also attempting to gauge the psychological and emotional impact on the residents. As part of this effort, joint assessments with the Red Cross are being conducted.

(Read Also: Kenya Braces for Increased Rainfall: Implications and Actions)

Community Safety Sensitization

Understanding the importance of proactive measures, the team will hold safety sensitization sessions for the community. The sessions will provide advice on avoiding crossing swollen rivers and ensuring that children do not play near them. The county’s response goes beyond immediate relief, focusing on long-term safety and preparedness.

Read More

0
Disaster Kenya Weather
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

