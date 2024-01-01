en English
Kenya

Nairobi Expressway Adjusts Tariff for Motorists Amid Depreciating Shilling

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Nairobi Expressway Adjusts Tariff for Motorists Amid Depreciating Shilling

Implementing a new tariff, the Nairobi Expressway will now charge motorists prices varying from KSh 250 to KSh 500. The decision, a response to the depreciating Shilling against the US Dollar, has escalated the cost for commuters traveling from Westlands to Syokimau to KSh 500, up from the previous KSh 360. The Kenyan government asserts that the price revision will help manage the operational costs of this significant infrastructure project.

The Impetus behind the Tariff Revision

The Nairobi Expressway, constructed to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a quicker route for Nairobi’s motorists, has found its toll charges increased. The minimum toll has risen from Sh120 to Sh170, with the maximum toll for saloon cars climbing to Sh500 from Sh360. This tariff alteration reflects a strategic government move to manage the operational costs associated with the expressway.

Impact on Commuters

The new tariff is set to affect a significant number of daily commuters who rely on this transit route. The Kenyan government’s decision aims to ensure that the costs of maintaining and operating the expressway are covered, thereby sustaining its efficiency. This price adjustment is in line with the government’s policy to explore additional revenue streams and enhance tax revenues by Sh600 billion.

Details of the Price Adjustment

The Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary approved the increase in toll charges for the Nairobi Expressway via a special gazette notice dated December 19. The change was attributed to the depreciating Shilling against the US Dollar. With this adjustment, the lowest charges now stand at Sh170 for the 27 km highway, while the highest charges have increased to Sh500 for class 3 vehicles. Heavy vehicles will have to bear a maximum of up to Sh2,500, a substantial raise from the previous Sh1,550. Light vehicles with two axles and a high bonnet will pay 1.5 times more than the standard saloon cars, while heavy vehicles with four or more axles will pay 5 times more.

Kenya Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

