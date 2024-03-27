Nairobi Associations Rally Against Sakaja's High-Rise Proposal Amid Infrastructure Worries

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's recent proposal to eliminate height restrictions for buildings in Nairobi has sparked significant backlash from at least 26 resident and professional associations. These groups are voicing concerns over potential legal and environmental repercussions, threatening legal action if the county proceeds without addressing infrastructural deficits.

Community Backlash and Legal Concerns

Leaders from various associations, including the Architectural Association of Kenya and the South C Residents Association, have criticized the proposal for bypassing legal procedures and neglecting environmental considerations. Florence Nyole and Gichuki, representing their respective associations, emphasized the importance of enhancing infrastructure like sewerage and public transport before embarking on high-rise developments. Accusations have also been leveled at the county government for not fulfilling its promises to improve resident services, with references to existing water access issues in areas like Fedha.

Governor Sakaja's Defense and Plans

In response to the uproar, Governor Sakaja defended his proposal by highlighting Nairobi's growing population and limited land as key drivers for the plan. He assured that the construction of buildings up to 75 floors, especially in central areas like the CBD, Ngara, and Upper Hill, would be accompanied by necessary infrastructural expansions. This includes investments from the African Development Bank to upgrade sewerage, drainage, and water systems. Sakaja also noted that certain neighborhoods would remain unaffected, adhering to a controlled regulation framework.

Impending Legal Showdown

The confrontation between the Nairobi County government and the associations seems to be heading towards a legal showdown, with the latter group threatening to take action if the high-rise building plans proceed without addressing their concerns. This legal battle could set a precedent for urban development and governance in Nairobi, raising questions about the balance between growth and sustainability.

This unfolding scenario in Nairobi puts a spotlight on the complexities of urban development in rapidly growing cities. As the debate over high-rise buildings versus infrastructure readiness continues, the outcome of this standoff will likely influence future policy decisions and development strategies in Kenya's capital.