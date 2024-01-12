Mysterious Monetary Offers Confound Safaricom Customers

In a surprising turn of events yesterday in Kenya, a number of Safaricom customers were left scratching their heads, grappling with an unexpected monetary gesture that landed in their M-Pesa accounts. Amounts varied, spanning from Sh20 to Sh150, and seemed to be without a clear, discernible reason.

Mysterious M-Pesa Offers

The incident, which unfolded on January 11, 2024, led to a flurry of activity on social media as baffled customers sought clarity on these out-of-the-blue ‘M-Pesa offers.’ A user named David Mbugua shared a screenshot of a credit of Sh100 that had been deposited into his account, further stoking curiosity.

MseewaNduthi and Shirley_Sein were among the others who confirmed receiving money, questioning the rationale behind the amounts. The smaller sums, in particular, raised eyebrows, with users wondering about the intent behind such small offerings.

Unexpected Thanks?

Interestingly, NahashoKimemia, who had received the minimum sum of Sh20, appeared appreciative of the gesture and expressed his thanks to M-Pesa. All these unexpected awards seemed to originate from the same ‘M-Pesa offers’ number, 4090193, adding another layer of mystery to the whole affair.

The Backdrop: Technical Glitches and Service Interruption

This peculiar incident occurred under the backdrop of a technical issue with M-Pesa, which had caused transaction delays the previous day. As the largest communication service provider in East and Central Africa, Safaricom, which boasts an impressive 32 million active monthly M-Pesa users, came under fire for the inconvenience caused.

As of yet, Safaricom has made no official comment on these unexpected offers. Whether this was a planned move to thank customers for their patience during the service interruption, or a continuation of the technical errors, is a question yet to be answered.