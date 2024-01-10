en English
Education

Misplacement in Kenyan Education System Puts Female Student’s Future At Risk

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Misplacement in Kenyan Education System Puts Female Student’s Future At Risk

Imagine working tirelessly, pushing through countless sleepless nights, and overcoming innumerable challenges to achieve stellar academic performance, only for a bureaucratic error to threaten your dreams. This is the predicament that Gloria Adhiambo Owino, a determined Kenyan student from Siaya, finds herself in after being erroneously placed in Lenana School, a boys’ national institution, despite securing 389 points in her examinations.

Misplacement Stirs Confusion

What was supposed to be a moment of celebration turned into a pool of confusion for Gloria and her family. She had painstakingly chosen several national schools for girls, including Alliance, Starehe Girls, and Kisumu Girls, as her preferred institutions of further education. However, none of these choices materialized, leaving Gloria without an alternative calling letter and in a state of educational limbo.

Financial Hurdles Exacerbate the Situation

This misplacement predicament is complicated by the Owino family’s financial constraints. They are unable to afford the school fees for Kisumu Girls, the school Gloria wishes to attend. Despite their best efforts to secure scholarships from various banking institutions, Gloria’s mother, Margaret Awuor Halowe, has been unsuccessful.

Appeal for Assistance

With a dream of becoming a medical doctor hanging in the balance, Margaret is now appealing to the government, local leaders, and well-wishers to assist in rectifying the placement mistake and providing financial support for Gloria’s education. This is a call for collective action to ensure a promising student’s aspirations are not thwarted by a system’s error and financial barriers.

Education Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

