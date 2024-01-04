Miraa: A Sacred Offering in Kenyan Churches

In the verdant regions of Tigania and Igembe, where the potent stimulant plant, miraa, thrives, an unconventional tradition persists. The plant, woven into the cultural fabric of the community, has found a unique place of reverence – the church. As worshippers step into the hallowed confines of their places of worship, they bring with them not only prayers but also bunches of miraa, offering them during services as a gesture of faith and devotion.

Pious Acceptance of Miraa

Archbishop Peter Miriti of the Voice of the Healing Salvation Church stands at the forefront of this tradition. Guiding his flock, Miriti cites a Kimeru version of the New Testament, which recounts an episode where Jesus is said to have received miraa as a gift from his disciples. An interpretation that has sparked debate, given that this reference has been excised from some versions of the Kimeru Bible.

Miraa: A Sacred Crop

Miraa is regarded as a sacred crop in these communities, its influence extending beyond the church. It is used as a monetary substitute in dowry negotiations, and many believe it to possess libido-enhancing properties. Furthermore, many churches and schools in the miraa-growing region operate miraa farms, the proceeds of which sustain their operations.

Controversies and Challenges

However, not all view miraa in the same light. The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse has classified miraa as a drug, a declaration contested by miraa farmers and leaders in Meru. Amidst these controversies, President William Ruto has pledged to quell the miraa cartels and establish new markets for the crop, vowing to safeguard the interests of the farming community.

Despite the challenges, Archbishop Miriti remains steadfast, advocating the use of miraa in fostering peace and resolving conflicts within the community. He emphasizes that his church continues to receive and bless miraa as an offering at the altar, a practice deeply embedded in the faith and culture of the people.