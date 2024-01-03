Memphis Ltd Initiates Sh1 Billion Lawsuit Against Kenya’s National Lands Commission

In a bold move, Memphis Ltd, a private entity linked to a Mombasa-based entrepreneur, has brought a legal challenge against the National Lands Commission (NLC) of Kenya, demanding Sh1 billion in remuneration. The crux of the litigation alleges improper utilization of the company’s 124-hectare property situated in Takaungu by the NLC for the resettlement of squatters under the Kadzinuni Settlement Scheme.

Alleged Constitutional Violation

Memphis Ltd asserts that the government has infringed upon its constitutional rights by categorizing its private land as an adjudication section and distributing it to squatters without offering fair compensation. This is perceived by the company as a form of compulsory acquisition that runs counter to the rule of law.

Lease and Ownership Dispute

The disputed land has been under a 99-year lease by Memphis Ltd since January 2012, with an annual rent of Sh1.6 million being remitted. The company’s director, Mr Henry Obuya, argues that the State employed an old registration number during the declaration of the property as an adjudication section, instead of the new one, seemingly to obscure the alleged illegality.

Court Intervention Sought

Memphis Ltd is demanding a court decree that the NLC and other involved government bodies acted unlawfully and violated the company’s constitutional rights. In addition, they seek an injunction to halt the adjudication process and to be awarded compensation for the deprivation of proprietorship rights over the land.