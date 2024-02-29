Mayor Belmonte Advocates Multilevel Climate Action at UNEA, Nairobi

At the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi, Kenya, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called for a "multilevel" approach to combat climate change, representing hundreds of local leaders worldwide. Belmonte emphasized the crucial role of cities in initiating impactful climate change actions and the need for cohesive efforts across all government levels to foster a sustainable future.

Empowering Local Initiatives

During her speech, Belmonte underscored the significance of cities as pioneers in climate action. She pointed out that national and local governments must work hand-in-hand to amplify the impact of environmental solutions, ensuring they reach a broader segment of the population. The Mayor highlighted several innovative environmental programs from Quezon City, showcasing the potential of local initiatives in making significant contributions to global sustainability goals.

Strengthening Collaborative Frameworks

Belmonte's advocacy didn't stop at local government involvement. She also stressed the importance of accessible financial resources for grassroots environmental programs and the active participation of subnational governments in Multilateral Environmental Agreements. Furthermore, she called for a more integrated approach involving international agencies, governments, cities, the private sector, NGOs, and communities to address environmental challenges more effectively.

Quezon City's Global Recognition

The efforts of Mayor Belmonte and her team have not gone unnoticed. Last year, she was honored as the UN Environment Program's Champion of the Earth for policy leadership, highlighting Quezon City's commitment to environmental sustainability. Through her leadership, Quezon City has become a model for other cities, demonstrating the impactful role local governments can play in the global fight against climate change.

As the assembly concluded, Belmonte's message was clear: united action at every level of society is essential for achieving a green, sustainable, and livable future for all. Her participation in the UNEA as the summit rapporteur of cities and regions has undoubtedly set a precedent for future environmental dialogues, emphasizing the indispensable role of local leadership in global climate action.