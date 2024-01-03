en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Mariska Hargitay’s Unforgettable Safari Adventure with Family in Kenya

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Mariska Hargitay’s Unforgettable Safari Adventure with Family in Kenya

Renowned ‘Law & Order’ actress, Mariska Hargitay, recently embarked on a journey that was more than just an escapade. It was a family adventure to the wild terrains of Kenya, a chance to experience an African safari, and a celebration of the bond she shares with her children. One of the highlights of the trip was a shared moment with her oldest son, August, captured in a selfie inside a safari vehicle. Both their faces reflected the thrill of the wildlife encounter and the particular joy of sharing it with each other.

Family: A Complex Symphony of Love

A mother to three, including two adopted children, Mariska’s family is a testament to her belief in love and connection. The actress gave birth to August in 2006, and she and her husband, Peter Hermann, later adopted Amaya and Andrew, completing their family. For Mariska, her family is a perfect, joyous, and somewhat chaotic unit that brings immense happiness to her life. This recent adventure to Kenya only further emphasizes their closeness and the significance they hold in her life.

Parenting: A Journey of Learning

Mariska’s approach to parenting is as unique as her family. She values the voices of her children, crediting them for making her a better parent. The actress believes in the importance of listening to her children and learning from their perspectives. It is through their eyes that she navigatively understands the world and her role as a parent.

Family: The North Star and Teachers

Mariska often refers to her husband, Hermann, as her ‘North Star,’ a guiding light in her life. Simultaneously, she sees her children as her ‘teachers,’ each one contributing to her growth and understanding of life. Through their shared experiences, like the recent Kenyan safari, Mariska continues to celebrate the profound impact her family has on her personal growth and happiness.

0
Africa Kenya
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
9 mins ago
Obasanjo Reflects on Africa's Debt Crisis and the Importance of Leadership
Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed his concerns over Africa’s burgeoning debt and the far-reaching implications it could have on the continent’s future. During a recent interaction with the 2023 awardees of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Obasanjo underscored the danger of debt traps and the significance of effective leadership in circumventing such
Obasanjo Reflects on Africa's Debt Crisis and the Importance of Leadership
Nigerian Army Arrests Fraudulent Candidates, Upholds Integrity in Recruitment Process
1 hour ago
Nigerian Army Arrests Fraudulent Candidates, Upholds Integrity in Recruitment Process
Johann Rupert Overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa's Richest in Forbes 2024 Rankings
1 hour ago
Johann Rupert Overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa's Richest in Forbes 2024 Rankings
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
38 mins ago
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
59 mins ago
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
Banana Pay: Pioneering Mobile Remittances to East Africa
59 mins ago
Banana Pay: Pioneering Mobile Remittances to East Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
22 seconds
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
27 seconds
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
34 seconds
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
1 min
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
1 min
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
1 min
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
2 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
2 mins
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
2 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app