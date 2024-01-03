Mariska Hargitay’s Unforgettable Safari Adventure with Family in Kenya

Renowned ‘Law & Order’ actress, Mariska Hargitay, recently embarked on a journey that was more than just an escapade. It was a family adventure to the wild terrains of Kenya, a chance to experience an African safari, and a celebration of the bond she shares with her children. One of the highlights of the trip was a shared moment with her oldest son, August, captured in a selfie inside a safari vehicle. Both their faces reflected the thrill of the wildlife encounter and the particular joy of sharing it with each other.

Family: A Complex Symphony of Love

A mother to three, including two adopted children, Mariska’s family is a testament to her belief in love and connection. The actress gave birth to August in 2006, and she and her husband, Peter Hermann, later adopted Amaya and Andrew, completing their family. For Mariska, her family is a perfect, joyous, and somewhat chaotic unit that brings immense happiness to her life. This recent adventure to Kenya only further emphasizes their closeness and the significance they hold in her life.

Parenting: A Journey of Learning

Mariska’s approach to parenting is as unique as her family. She values the voices of her children, crediting them for making her a better parent. The actress believes in the importance of listening to her children and learning from their perspectives. It is through their eyes that she navigatively understands the world and her role as a parent.

Family: The North Star and Teachers

Mariska often refers to her husband, Hermann, as her ‘North Star,’ a guiding light in her life. Simultaneously, she sees her children as her ‘teachers,’ each one contributing to her growth and understanding of life. Through their shared experiences, like the recent Kenyan safari, Mariska continues to celebrate the profound impact her family has on her personal growth and happiness.